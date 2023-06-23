RBI nod to Harsh Dugar as executive director of Federal Bank

Harsh Dugar has been appointment as the executive director of the bank for three years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 23 approved the appointment of Harsh Dugar as the executive director of Federal Bank, the Kerala-based private lender said in a press statement.

Dugar, who will have a three-year term from June 23 2023, to June 23, 2026, was the group president and country head of the wholesale banking at Federal Bank since April 2021. Dugar joined the lender in October 2016 as the country head for corporate and institutional banking.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Federal Bank’s total deposits grew 17.4 percent to Rs 2.13 lakh crore from Rs 1,81,701 crore in the year-ago period. It reported a profit of Rs 903 crore, up 67 percent from Rs 540 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The bank's gross advances increased 20.2 percent to Rs 1.77 lakh crore from Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter.