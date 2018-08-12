App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI net sells $6.184 bn of US currency in June

RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India continued to remain net seller of the US currency for the third consecutive month in June, after it sold $6.184 billion of the US dollar in the spot market, RBI data showed.

During the reporting month, the central bank bought $4.020 billion of the US dollar, while sold $10.204 billion in the spot market, according to the recent RBI data.

In May and April, RBI had net sold Rs 5.767 billion and $2.483 billion of the US dollar, respectively.

In June 2017, the apex bank was net buyer of the US currency, after it had bought $4.971 billion and sold $1.680 billion in the spot market.

RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

In FY18, the apex had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market. It had bought $52.068 billion from the spot market, while selling $18.379 billion.

In FY17, RBI had bought $12.351 billion of the US dollar on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of June was $10.689 billion.

The net forward purchase at the end of May was $11.252 billion, RBI said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI

