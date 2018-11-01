App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI needs to work consultation with industry to ensure sufficient liquidity in system: CII study

It said that dwindling liquidity should not affect festival demand across key sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI needs to work in consultation with industry to ensure that there is sufficient liquidity in the system so that consumer sentiments are not impacted in the ongoing festive season, a CII-Ascon study suggested.

It said that dwindling liquidity should not affect festival demand across key sectors.

Consumer sentiments should not get impacted by the current condition, especially when it comes to offtake of passenger vehicles, household goods and ancillary sectors, it said.

The participants of the study were office bearers of industry associations from across sectors such as automobiles, electrical equipment, power, SMEs, and infrastructure.

related news

"The RBI needs to work in consultation with all segments of industry to ensure that there is sufficient liquidity in the system. The current situation of tight liquidity is of concern from consumption and investments point of view," it said.

It added that with capacity utilization going up to 80 percent, this is the right time for higher investments.

"However, this is constrained due to liquidity considerations and higher cost of credit, the release added. In the auto sector, representatives pointed out that poor market sentiments are impacting sales along with issues such as rising petrol prices," the study said.

Further it said that the cautious approach of non-banking financial companies regarding new lending is due to their lack of liquidity.

"SME sector in particular is impacted by the additional requirement for collateral and higher cost of credit which is leading to tighter funding. Working capital is under pressure and cash flow is getting affected," it said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:02 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.