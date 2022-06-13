RBI must indulge in periodic review of existing regulations for regulated entities: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must consider a periodic review of existing regulations for its regulated entities and address gaps in understanding, interpreting, and implementing instructions, according to recommendations by the central bank-led Regulations Review Authority.

"Periodic review of existing regulations has been suggested for aligning them with evolving developments in the industry practices and financial landscape," the central bank said in a release on June 13.

The authority recommended that the regulatory instructions of RBI-regulated entities should contain a brief Statement of Object underlying the rationale for issuance of instructions.

The instructions should be supplemented with frequently asked questions, guidance notes, and illustrations, wherever necessary. This would help address gaps in understanding, interpreting, and implementing instructions.

Further, the authority has also recommended the elimination of paper-based returns. It has suggested a periodic review of regulatory and supervisory returns filed by regulated entities at least once in three years to ascertain their relevance and periodicity.

Any ad hoc return introduced for capturing specific data should be prescribed with a sunset clause of not more than six months duration, the authority said.

It has also been recommended that the Master Circulars should be updated in a “time-bound manner” and may eventually be converted into Master Directions, wherever feasible.

Regulatory instructions which have been repealed or withdrawn may be archived or stamped to avoid confusion amongst regulated entities and members of the public, it said.

The authority also said that all the contents posted on the RBI’s website may be updated on a real-time basis. The RBI website layout may be enhanced to make it more interactive and convenient for navigation, it added.

Further, all instructions on the RBI website may be categorised subject-wise, function-wise, and based on the category of regulated entities with the necessary linkages to relevant frequently asked questions, consultative papers, and master directions.

The authority has also recommended a standard template for Master Direction and Circular as well as standardisation of the procedure for updating regulatory instructions going forward.

The RRA 2.0 was set up by the RBI with the objective of reducing the compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the regulatory instructions and rationalising reporting requirements. The authority was set up to ease compliance and reduction in regulatory burden, streamline reporting mechanism and dissemination, and ease accessibility of regulatory instructions.

So far, the authority has recommended the withdrawal of 714 circulars in four tranches. In February, it had recommended discontinuation or merger or conversion to online filing of 65 regulatory returns and the creation of a new “Regulatory Reporting” link on the RBI website to consolidate information relating to regulatory reporting and submission of returns by regulated entities at a single place.

The recommendations of the authority would be internalised by the RBI to achieve the intended outcomes, the central bank said.