RBI mulls stress test for climate vulnerability of banks' credit portfolio, says deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao

Rajeshwar Rao

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao said the central bank is planning to issue guidance to banks on stress testing for climate vulnerability of credit portfolio soon.

Rao was speaking at a panel discussion on climate implications for central banking organised by the IMF and Center for Social and Economic Forum on July 19.

Rao further said central banks across the globe are encouraging banks and other lenders to identify such vulnerabilities.

“At a firm-level, the scenario analysis and stress testing would help frame the strategies to manage the risks for individual entities,” Rao observed.

The consequences, intensity, severity, and frequency of climate events are hard to measure and difficult to predict and the impact of these events on banks and financial institutions is even more difficult to quantify, he said.

He further explains the amount of exposure at risk can only be measured if firms adequately and transparently disclose the carbon intensity of their operations.

"The data related to exposure of firms, banks and financial institution to climate events is crucial for planning the transition," Rao said.

Further, by the virtue of their mandate for regulating and supervising the financial sector, central banks are uniquely placed to influence the behaviour of institutions within the financial system, incentivize climate-friendly investments, and support the mobilization of capital for sustainable development, he added.