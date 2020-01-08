App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI mulls auction of private lenders under PCA framework: Report

Currently, two of the six banks under the central bank’s PCA framework are private lenders - IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Villas Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is exploring the option to auction struggling private banks which are under its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, Business Standard reported.

Currently, two of the six banks under the central bank’s PCA framework are private lenders - IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Villas Bank.

“Private banks cannot remain under the PCA framework forever. If the promoters are unable to revive the bank for a long period, the RBI may look to auction the assets, liabilities and operations of the bank,” an official told the publication.

Close

This will be the first time the RBI puts up private lenders for auction. It usually follows the merger option to help private banks with poor financial health.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The move is a part of the central bank’s strategy to apply differentiated regulatory mechanisms for state-run lenders and private sector banks.

In 2006, the RBI placed a one-month moratorium on United Western Bank. After that, the lender received 17 expressions of interest (EoIs) and was eventually merged with IDBI Bank.

The banking regulator also merged Global Trust Bank with state-run Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in 2004.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #RBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.