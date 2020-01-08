RBI mulls auction of private lenders under PCA framework: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is exploring the option to auction struggling private banks which are under its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, Business Standard reported.

Currently, two of the six banks under the central bank’s PCA framework are private lenders - IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Villas Bank.

“Private banks cannot remain under the PCA framework forever. If the promoters are unable to revive the bank for a long period, the RBI may look to auction the assets, liabilities and operations of the bank,” an official told the publication.

This will be the first time the RBI puts up private lenders for auction. It usually follows the merger option to help private banks with poor financial health.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The move is a part of the central bank’s strategy to apply differentiated regulatory mechanisms for state-run lenders and private sector banks.

In 2006, the RBI placed a one-month moratorium on United Western Bank. After that, the lender received 17 expressions of interest (EoIs) and was eventually merged with IDBI Bank.