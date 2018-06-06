RBI MPC sees retail inflation rising further, raises Apr-Sep forecast to 4.8-4.9%

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday said it expects consumer inflation to rise at a faster pace in FY19 than it previously forecast.

The committee revised its forecast on retail inflation for the first half of the ongoing fiscal year to 4.8-4.9 percent, from the 4.4-4.7 percent forecast earlier.

For the second half of FY19, the forecast on inflation was revised to 4.7 percent, from 4.4 percent earlier.

Factoring in this uptick in inflation, the MPC raised the central bank's benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. All 6 of its members voted in favour of a rate hike.

Retail inflation, measured by the year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI), rose sharply to 4.6 percent in April. This was because of a significant increase in inflation other than that of food and fuel.

Excluding the impact of a rise in house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees, headline inflation for the month came in at 4.2 percent, around 30 basis points higher than in March.

Fuel inflation declined for the fifth month in a row in April, mainly due to a fall prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and electricity.

On the other hand, inflation in the transport and communication segments rose, despite rising international crude oil prices not being passed through completely to domestic prices of petrol and diesel.

Indian households expect inflation to rise further the current fiscal year. According to a survey conducted by the RBI in May 2018, households' expectations of inflation for three months from now rose by 90 bps. For a year from now, their expectations of inflation rose by as much as 130 bps.

Rising cost of raw material in the June quarter is expected to result in an increase in selling prices by manufacturers, according to the central bank's industrial outlook survey. Companies polled for the purchasing manager's index in May also expected prices of both raw materials and finished good to rise sharply.