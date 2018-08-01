RBI Policy: Retail inflation forecast raised marginally to 4.8% for H2FY19

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its third bi-monthly policy, revised the inflation projection for the second half of FY19 to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent earlier.

For the first quarter of FY20 inflation is now projected at 5.0 percent.

Excluding the impact of house rent allowances (HRA), the CPI inflation is projected at 4.4 percent for the second quarter of FY19, 4.7-4.8 percent for the second half of FY 19 and 5.0 percent for the first quarter of FY20.

Among factors that influenced the projections was an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops of at least 150 percent. The MPC stated the decision would significantly reflect in food inflation and have ripple effects on headline inflation. However, it noted there is a considerable uncertainty surrounding the exact impact of the MSP and that it would depend on the nature and scale of the government's procurement operations over the coming months.

The overall performance of the monsoon so far augurs well for food inflation in the medium-term, it said.

The MPC statement also delved into other factors such as crude oil prices, the impact of goods and services tax (GST) and volatility in financial markets.

"Crude oil prices have moderated slightly, but remain at elevated levels," it said.

The revision of several retail items to lower tax brackets under the GST would have a moderating impact on inflation rates, provided the reduction in GST tax slabs are passed on to consumers, the MPC statement said.

The RBI also factored in the rise in inflation of several items excluding food and fuel, due to a rise in input costs and its demand.

RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on August 1.