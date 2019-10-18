RBI MPC Minutes: Shaktikanta Das says need to watch government's fiscal deficit

While the continuing slowdown needs efforts to revive private consumption and demand, there is also a need to be watchful of the fiscal situation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

However, the government has indicated that it would maintain the fiscal deficit, Das said in the minutes of Monetary Policy Committee meeting released on October 18.

He added that domestic demand has moderated significantly. “The weakening of private consumption, which for long has been the bedrock of aggregate demand, in particular, is a matter of concern,” Das said.

In a bid to arrest the slump in growth, the government had taken a slew of measures, including a reduction in tax rate. There were concerns that the government may miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent.

MPC member Chetan Ghate said that it is premature to speculate on the impact of tax rate cut on the fiscal deficit. “Overall, the tax cut leads to a decline in the fiscal deficit in the long run, although the size of this effect is negligible,” Ghate added.

Dholakia said that in spite of these measures, growth recovery may take longer than expected. “The overall impact of all current announcements on the combined fiscal deficit as per my calculation is likely to be hardly 10 to 20 basis points assuming the GST revenues are as per the budgeted target,” he added.

On October 4, RBI cut policy rates by 25 basis points after all MPC members, except once, voted for the move. MPC member Ravindra Dholakia had voted for a 40 basis points cut. However, all members were of the view that MPC members should continue with accommodative stance.

The minutes of MPC meeting indicate that there is more room for policy rate cuts in the future as members expressed concerns about the falling growth rate.

"I also vote for persevering with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target," Das said. “This enhanced forward guidance on the stance of monetary policy should strengthen monetary transmission and support the real economy,” he added.