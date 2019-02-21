App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:55 PM IST

RBI MPC minutes: Panel member says interest rates could fall by more than 0.5%

He also said that there is an immediate need to change the stance formally from calibrated tightening to neutral and cut the policy rate by 25 bps.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today released the minutes of the meeting for the 15th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting took place between February 5 to February 7.

According to the minutes, Ravindra Dholakia said, "I think space has opened up for a substantial rate cut of about 50 to 60 bps going forward."

Dholakia said that oil prices are expected to stabilize at about $60 to $65 per barrel, food prices are likely to remain subdued over the next 3-4 quarters, and the inflation rates excepting food and fuel are also predicted to fall from its current level of about 5.9 percent in Q3 FY19 to about 5.1 percent in Q3 FY20.

Dholakia said that it was due to these factors that the headline inflation forecast for one year ahead by the RBI staff has turned out to be less than the target of 4 percent for the first time.

“With the policy rate of 6.5 percent, this implies the real policy rate of about 2.6 percent, which is one of the highest in the world as I have been arguing. We do not need such a high real policy rate,” he said.

Deputy Governor Viral Acharya noted that the fiscal support may stoke rural demand, and lift wages, whereas the impact of the CPI inflation can warrant a rate hike over 12 months.

 
