RBI MPC minutes: Inflation under control, all eyes on Budget 2019

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members unanimously voted in favour of supporting growth while maintaining control over inflation going ahead, according to the minutes of the June rate review meeting.

“India cannot afford to be complacent about the danger of the global slowdown deepening,” said MPC member and RBI executive director Michael Patra. He added that monetary policy by itself cannot invigorate economic activity. “Monetary policy is taking the lead as the first line of defence, but a coordinated full throttle effort by all arms of macroeconomic management is the need of the hour,” Patra said.

While the six MPC members unanimously voted for a 25 basis points reduction in RBI’s key policy rate on June 6, the minutes, which was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 20, showed that their views deferred on risks arising out of the government missing its fiscal deficit targets.

RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that fiscal slippage posed an important risk to RBI’s projected inflation trajectory. “The upcoming Union Budget is, therefore, key to understanding the inflation outlook, especially the response to ongoing distress in the agrarian economy, caused in part by low food prices and reflected in low rural inflation of less than 2 percent compared to urban inflation that remains above 4 percent,” Acharya noted.

Acharya added that according to counterfactual exercises, a fiscal slippage of 50 basis points or an oil price increase of 10 percent leaves no space to cut the policy rate below 6 percent.

Chetan Ghate said that large swings in the government's final consumption expenditure in the final quarter of a fiscal year to meet fiscal deficit targets imparts substantial volatility to growth rates. “This makes it difficult to design monetary policy,” he said.

However, Ravindra H Dholakia said that concerns about fiscal slippage at this stage and its adverse impact on inflation are misplaced. He said that under a cyclical downturn, the fiscal deficit can overshoot the target even without any changes in fiscal policy parameters such as tax rates and expenditure rates.

“This should not be considered as a fiscal slippage; otherwise the fiscal policy would turn pro-cyclical if the policy makers become obsessed to achieve the observed fiscal deficit target by reducing expenditures or increasing taxes,” Dholakia added.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central government has by and large followed a policy of fiscal prudence over the last few years. “Public sector borrowing includes several public sector enterprises which have their own revenue streams to service their debt and take care of their liabilities. Borrowings by such public sector enterprises are mostly for capital expenditure. Hence, such borrowings should be viewed differently,” Das added.