RBI moves NCLT to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital

The Reserve Bank on December 2, 2021 said it has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiation of bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital.

On November 29, the RBI had superseded the board of Reliance Capital due to the defaults of the company in meeting various payment obligations.

Later, on November 30, the RBI appointed an advisory committee to advise the administrator of Reliance Capital. The committee includes Sanjeev Nautiyal, ex-DMD of State Bank of India, Srinivasan Varadarajan, ex-DMD of Axis Bank, and Praveen P Kadle, ex-MD & CEO, Tata Capital Limited.The RBI has filed the application with the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

Earlier, the RBI had said it will apply to the NCLT, Mumbai for appointing the administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional, the central bank added.

Responding to the development, the Reliance Capital had welcomed the RBI move to resolve debt "in accordance with IBC" and said it will cooperate fully with the RBI-appointed administrator for expeditious resolution of debt.

"The complexity of litigation initiated by unsecured, some secured lenders has effectively stalled resolution of debt over past 2 yrs. The company has no outstanding loans from banks; 95% of debt is in the form of debentures," a company statement said. "Look forward to the resolution of debt, continuation as a well-capitalised going concern via IBC process."Reliance Capital had defaulted on interest payments on loans worth Rs 624 crore drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank, the company informed stock exchanges on November 27, 2020. The company has defaulted on Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 0.71 crore to Axis Bank in terms of the interest payment as on October 31.

Reliance Capital borrowed term loans from HDFC for a period of six months to seven years at 10.6 percent-13 percent and from Axis Bank at 3-7 years for 8.25 percent.

In the stock exchange clarification, the company said it was unable to proceed with asset monetisation due to the prohibition on the company to dispose of any assets following court orders. Hence, the delay in debt servicing, it said.

Later in April 2021, the company said it failed to make the interest payment for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on April 22. Earlier, the company had said it was in the process of meeting its obligations by way of time-bound monetisation of its assets in cognisance with debenture trustee (Vistra) and debenture holders.