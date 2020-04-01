App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI moratorium | NBFCs may face asset-liability management issues on term loans: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on March 27 granted a three-month moratorium on outstanding term loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

For non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the three-month moratorium on term loans will impact their cash flows and place pressure on asset-liability management (ALM), according to a Business Standard report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on March 27, granted a three-month moratorium on outstanding term loans. The move was a part of the central bank's measures to help depositors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Follow our LIVE updates on COVID-19 here

related news

Some experts told Business Standard that ALM could be impacted for up to six months if cash flows were hurt.

“While the moratorium provides some relief on the assets side, it is on the liabilities side that challenges emerge for NBFCs with a high share of capital market borrowing,” says Ajit Velonie, Director - CRISIL Ratings, told the paper.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance and HDFC fund 45–47 percent of their liabilities through money market instruments, the report said, citing data from Emkay Global Research.

L&T Finance, Shriram Transport Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services typically use bonds and non-convertible debentures to service 48–53 percent of their funding needs, the report added.

Such instruments usually do not have forbearance, and are retired as and when they are due for repayment.

An executive at an asset management company (AMC) told Business Standard that fund houses were not subscribing to money market instruments of NBFCs due to a recent plunge in the value of liquid funds.

“We are seeing increased redemption pressure in this category. This limits us from taking exposure to NBFCs’ money market instruments,” the executive added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:59 am

tags #RBI

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.