RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to deliver MPC statement at 10 am today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate-setting panel may take cues from its global counterparts, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise the key policy rate for the fourth time in a row.

The rate-setting panel is likely to increase the key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) as inflation continues to be the dominant theme in deliberations, as per a Moneycontrol poll of 20 economists.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on September 28 and will announce the outcome on September 30.

If it happens, a 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week would be the fourth consecutive one since May. That would take the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 percent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 percent currently.

The MPC has increased the policy repo rate by 140 basis points since May to quell inflationary pressure. One bps equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which had started showing signs of moderation since May, has again firmed up to 7 per cent in August. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while framing its bi-monthly monetary policy.