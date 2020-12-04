RBI Monetary Policy | Limit hike for contactless payments a big boost to industry

The digital payments industry is looking forward to a higher number of digital payments as more use cases on recurring payments will open up with the limit being extended to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India on December 4 extended contactless payments and electronic mandates for recurring payments to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000. In its monetary policy statement, the central bank also facilitated round-the-week settlement of funds transferred digitally.

To bank will also come up with digital payments security control guidelines for regulated entities to improve security.

“It will create an enhanced and enabling environment for customers to use digital payment products in more safe and secure manner,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual press conference.

Contactless payments happen through NFC-enabled cards, where consumers just need to tap their cards on the PoS terminal and the transaction goes through without a PIN.

The expansion of the limit to Rs 5,000, which kicks in from January 1, has been greeted by the digital payments industry.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia at Visa, said in a statement that increasingly consumers were opting for contactless payments and the limit hike would help drive adoption.

Similarly, for e-mandates, a wider limit will help in bringing more use cases into the digital payments mode.

Industry insiders said UPI could emerge as the favourable payment mode for EMI payments or for mutual fund payments and even bigger purchases now that the limit has been enhanced.

To encourage ital payments, the RBI has been trying to make all payment systems 24 x7, having started with National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT).

Within the next few days, RTGS would be available round the clock, he said. Now with e-Kuber and RTGS becoming available all the time, the central bank wants inter-bank settlements to be posted on the RBI through the day as well.

RTGS, or Real Time Gross Settlement, facilitate large value sums to be settled between bank accounts. Till date, RTGS was available only during the working hours of banks and not on Sundays.

This move would benefit merchants as well. Merchants, who accept payments digitally, usually get that amount credited into their accounts the next day or the day after. Now that the RBI has opened up the facility, it will enable them to get the funds almost instantly or at least the same day.

A senior banker said the move would benefit merchants when banks start managing their liquidity throughout the day and settle funds instantly. While the RBI has opened up the facility, banks will need to set up technology systems to support instant settlements too.