MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI Monetary Policy: Economy not yet strong enough for self-sustaining, needs policy support, says Shaktikanta Das

Speaking after the MPC meeting, Das said that the private consumption is still below pre-pandemic levels

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

The Indian economy is not yet strong enough for self-sustaining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, it needs policy support, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 8.

Speaking after the MPC meeting, Das said that the government consumption has picked from October 2021. The private consumption is still below pre-pandemic levels, he said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

RBI kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row at 4 percent, Das informed on the day. The bank also continued with an accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis, he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of RBI Monetary Policy

“Indian economy hauled itself out of its deepest contraction; we are better prepared to deal with COVID-19,” Das said.

Close
The RBI also retained the GDP growth target at 9.5 percent in FY22, Das added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.