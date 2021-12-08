RBI Monetary Policy: Economy not yet strong enough for self-sustaining, needs policy support, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

The Indian economy is not yet strong enough for self-sustaining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, it needs policy support, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 8.

Speaking after the MPC meeting, Das said that the government consumption has picked from October 2021. The private consumption is still below pre-pandemic levels, he said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

RBI kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row at 4 percent, Das informed on the day. The bank also continued with an accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis, he said.

“Indian economy hauled itself out of its deepest contraction; we are better prepared to deal with COVID-19,” Das said.

The RBI also retained the GDP growth target at 9.5 percent in FY22, Das added.