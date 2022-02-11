RBI Monetary Policy Committee continues to be a divided house on rate stance

All members, except one, of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) agreed to continue with the so-called accommodative stance in the February monetary policy meeting .

The lone voice of dissent was that of Jayanth Varma's. “Prof Jayanth R Varma expressed reservations on this part of the resolution,” according to the policy statement.

The minutes of the policy meeting, set to be released on February 24, will give more details but if one looks at the past occasions when Varma had dissented, the member had argued that at a time when the economic recovery is still nascent, it is extremely important that the monetary policy serves as an anchor of macroeconomic stability.

“By creating the erroneous perception that the MPC is no longer concerned about inflation and is focused exclusively on growth, the MPC may be inadvertently aggravating the risk that inflationary expectations will be disanchored. In that scenario, rising risk premia could cause long-term rates to rise,” Varma had said, according to the minutes of the monetary policy published on August 20.

Later, in an interview to Moneycontrol on August 23, Varma described his dissent in the MPC in the following manner.

“The disagreement in the MPC is about (a) whether the inflation that is observed now is persistent or transient, and (b) whether the survey based inflation expectations are showing signs of entrenchment or are transitory. I judge the risks of persistent inflation and entrenched expectations to be somewhat higher than what the majority believes,” he said.

Varma’s dissent is significant as a section of the economists are of the view that monetary policy should be more aggressive in tackling inflation.

There were expectation that the MPC will shift its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’ in the February policy and may even hike the reverse repo rate, the rate at which the RBI borrows short-term funds from banks, to signal exit from easy money regime. But, the MPC surprised the markets with a status quo in rates and continuing with accommodative stance.

“Everyone need not have the same opinion,” said a leading economist with a rating agency when asked about the continuing dissent of Varma on the rate stance.

In the Moneycontrol interview, Varma had said that there is a lot of uncertainty around point estimates of future inflation. “I believe that the range of uncertainty is close to 2 percent so that inflation can be kept within the band only by targeting 4 percent.

“The contrary view is that a proactive monetary policy can contain the forecast errors well below 2 percent so that even if inflation forecasts are centred at 5 percent, the realised outcome is likely to be within the band. The difference of opinion is really about the degree of confidence that one has in various economic forecasts and models, and therefore the margin of safety that the MPC should endeavour to maintain,” Varma had said.