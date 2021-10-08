MARKET NEWS

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank extends on tap liquidity facility for SFBs to December 31

Small Finance Banks can avail on-tap liquidity under SLTRO till December 31, 2021 for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower, the RBI has said

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on October 8 extended the On Tap Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) to December 31, 2021, as its monetary policy committee left key interest rates unchanged at record low levels.

SFBs have been playing a prominent role in providing last-mile credit to individuals and small businesses, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said as he shared the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting.

"Recognising the persisting uneven impact of the pandemic on small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities, it has been decided to extend this facility till December 31, 2021." Das said. It will now be available on tap to ensure extended support to these entities, he added.

The RBI in May 2021 announced a three-year SLTRO facility of Rs 10,000 crore at the repo rate for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh a borrower. The facility was made available to small finance banks till October 31, 2021.

The MPC held the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, unchanged at 4 percent. It kept the reverse repo rate or the borrowing rate at 3.35 percent while creating retained an "accommodative" monetary stance.

An accommodative stance refers to the panel’s willingness to either cut rates or hold them.

This is the eighth consecutive time the MPC has maintained status quo on rates. The rate action was along expected lines as most economists polled by Moneycontrol had predicted a status quo, considering the present growth-inflation scenario.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI
first published: Oct 8, 2021 11:30 am

