RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Will Mint Street deliver final rate hike of cycle?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI's commentary on inflation will be closely watched during the policy statement, keeping in mind China’s economic reopening that could fuel demand and exert pressure on global commodity prices.

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live updates: Will it be a pause or a 25 basis points hike? All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das when he unveils the outcome of the crucial monetary policy review, the last one for this fiscal.  Several experts feel that the MPC will hike key policy rate by 25 basis points while economists at SBI say that the central bank can hit the pause button while maintaining the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance. The Budget unveiled last week  has set the template for a pause in the tightening cycle. FM's fiscal balancing gives RBI more wriggle room.

February 08, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: GDP growth

- The Economic Survey 2023 said that India's real GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2023-24, while Budget 2023 noted that the nominal GDP growth is assumed at 10.5%.

- IMF expects that in 2023, global economic growth will go from 3.4% to 2.9%, which is one full percentage point below long-term global growth average.

February 08, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Liquidity

- The RBI's monthly bulletin showed that the central bank sold a net of around $50 billion in the spot market in 2022.

February 08, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023 Live: Mutual Funds

- For the past year, Target Mutual Fundss have caught the attention of both, investors and advisors.

- After Edelweiss Asset Management, launched the Bharat Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in December 2019, India’s first TMF, several other fund houses followed with TMFs, but with a slight difference.

- Experts said that the markets have already priced in that rate hike and bond yields have accordingly moved.

February 08, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet Live: Budget 2023 and interest rate hike

- The budget proposals are likely to help stop the interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India that have been raising EMIs since last year.

- The RBI’s monetary policy committee is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points today.

February 08, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Current Account Deficit

- India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to 3% of the GDP last year, recording the biggest external shortfall since 2012.

- Data showed country's CAD widened to $36.4 billion or 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022 from $18.2 billion or 2.2% in the second quarter.

February 08, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023 Live: Final rate hike?

- Financial services firm Morgan Stanley recently highlighted in its report that India's budget maintains its fiscal prudence and the inflation trend is moderating, so the RBI is expected to implement a final rate hike in the February policy review and change its stance to neutral.

February 08, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet Live

- This week's monetary policy is seen as crucial as it will be the RBI's first policy stance for the calendar year 2023 and comes exactly one week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on February 1.

- Even though the US Federal Reserve is signalling that disinflation has kicked off and the odds of soft-landing in 2023 have increased, the anticipated slowdown in economic growth remains to be a challenge for the rate-setting panel.

February 08, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023 Live: S&P's take

- S&P Global Ratings on February 7 said that core inflation in India has been declining sequentially, and an elevated 6.25 per cent policy rate limits the need for further rate hikes.

- "In India, core inflation has been elevated for longer; however, it eased sequentially in the second half of 2022. An already elevated 6.25 per cent policy rate limits the need for further increases," S&P said in a report.

February 08, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet Live: SBI economists' expectations

- Economists at SBI on February 6 said they expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hit the pause button on interest rate hike at its upcoming monetary policy review this week.

- The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate setting panel, is likely to continue with the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, the SBI economists said.

February 08, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

