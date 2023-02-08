RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Will Mint Street deliver final rate hike of cycle?

February 08, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: GDP growth

- The Economic Survey 2023 said that India's real GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2023-24, while Budget 2023 noted that the nominal GDP growth is assumed at 10.5%.

- IMF expects that in 2023, global economic growth will go from 3.4% to 2.9%, which is one full percentage point below long-term global growth average.