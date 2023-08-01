RBI might wait and watch in the upcoming MPC: Nilesh Shah, MD Kotak Mahindra AMC

Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC in a moneycontrol interview, opined the Reserve Bank will provide reassuring commentary to the market and will wait and watch in the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI. The MPC will convene for a policy review on August 8-10 and the decision will be announced by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 10.

The expectation on the Dalal Street too is that the central bank will maintain the interest rate for the third time in a row. RBI has kept the repo rate at 6.5 percent since February.

Shah believes the RBI will have a hawkish stance but their commentary will provide assurance to the market that they will see through the high inflation period and the policy decisions will be data dependent, with the likely inflation in the next 2 months due to monsoons and natural vagaries rather than fundamental demand-supply equation.

Liquidity cushion

Shah added that the RBI has been ahead of the curve compared to other central banks as it could bring down the liquidity from “close to Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 1 lakh crore”. This has been aided by the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note. RBI has given the drainage of liquidity and the proactive raising of interests a positive emphasis.

He believes that though the RBI has reached the peak of interest rate hikes, the rate cut cycle won’t start unless the US Federal Reserve starts the rate cut. He also expects the US to not start the rate cut in the next three quarters. He added that there is no point in RBI “running ahead of the US Fed even though we have a reasonable cushion in terms of liquidity”.