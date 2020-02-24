RBI may offer Bandhan Bank promoters more time to pare stake: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may offer Bandhan Bank additional time to lower its promoter holding, The Times of India reported.

“RBI is looking to address the issue in a comprehensive manner in coming days,” the article quotes a source as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As of December-end, Bandhan Bank’s promoters held around 61 percent stake, data available on the BSE website shows.

As per RBI’s bank licence norms, promoters of private lenders are required to dilute their shareholding to 40 percent within three years, 20 percent in 10 years and 15 percent in 15 years.

Bandhan Bank, which was supposed to cut the promoters’ stake to 40 percent within three years, was fined Rs 1 crore in October last year due to non-compliance with the rule.

The central bank recently allowed Kotak Mahindra Bank’s promoters to cut their stake in the bank to 26 percent. The lender had received its license in 2003, which means it was due to pare the promoters' stake many years back. It also capped the voting rights of Kotak Mahindra Bank’s promoters at 20 percent.