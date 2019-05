RBI may not increase age limit for bank CEOs over 70 years: Report

The Reserve Bank of India may not increase the age limit for the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks from the current 70 years, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.

There were expectations that RBI will increase the CEO age limit to 75 years, with a special resolution that could make the needed change in the Companies Act.

If RBI retains the age cap then it would mean the CEOs of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank , Ramesh Sobti and Aditya Puri, respectively, may be serving their final term. Sobti’s term ends in March 2020, while Puri’s term ends in October 2020.