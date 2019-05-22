RBI may not increase age limit for bank CEOs over 70 years: Report

This would mean that the CEOs of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, Ramesh Sobti and Aditya Puri, may be serving their final term.
The Reserve Bank of India may not increase the age limit for the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks from the current 70 years, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.
There were expectations that RBI will increase the CEO age limit to 75 years, with a special resolution that could make the needed change in the Companies Act.If RBI retains the age cap then it would mean the CEOs of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, Ramesh Sobti and Aditya Puri, respectively, may be serving their final term. Sobti’s term ends in March 2020, while Puri’s term ends in October 2020.
First Published on May 22, 2019 08:33 pm