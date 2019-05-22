App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

RBI may not increase age limit for bank CEOs over 70 years: Report

This would mean that the CEOs of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, Ramesh Sobti and Aditya Puri, may be serving their final term.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India may not increase the age limit for the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks from the current 70 years, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.

There were expectations that RBI will increase the CEO age limit to 75 years, with a special resolution that could make the needed change in the Companies Act.

If RBI retains the age cap then it would mean the CEOs of IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, Ramesh Sobti and Aditya Puri, respectively, may be serving their final term. Sobti’s term ends in March 2020, while Puri’s term ends in October 2020.

First Published on May 22, 2019 08:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.