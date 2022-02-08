MARKET NEWS

    RBI may hike reverse repo rate to 3.55%, keeping repo unchanged, suggests poll

    A Reuters poll of economists forecasts that the central bank Monetary Policy Committee meet may raise the rate at which the central bank borrows from banks, narrowing the gap with the repo rate to 45 basis points

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
    The repo rate is expected to go up by 25 bps in the subsequent meeting in April, according to a little over half the respondents, while two-thirds expect one more similar-sized increase later in the year.

    The repo rate is expected to go up by 25 bps in the subsequent meeting in April, according to a little over half the respondents, while two-thirds expect one more similar-sized increase later in the year.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may hold its repo rate steady but economists expect an increase in the reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce the surplus liquidity poured into the markets earlier during the pandemic.

    The three-day RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting that begins today (February 8) will conclude on February 10, having been rescheduled after Maharashtra declared a day of mourning on February 7 following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    Also Read: RBI seen holding repo rate steady and raising reverse repo

    A Reuters poll of economists forecast that the central bank will raise the reverse repo rate - the rate at which it borrows from banks - to 3.55 percent from 3.35 percent, narrowing the gap between the repo rate to 45 basis points (bps).

    The repo rate is expected to go up by 25 bps in the subsequent meeting in April, according to a little over half the respondents, while two-thirds expect one more similar-sized increase later in the year.

    Also Read: As long as currency is behaving, RBI won't be under huge pressure to ease aggressively: Jefferies' Chris Wood

    Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC TV-18 in an exclusive interview that the RBI needs to raise interest rates this year, but the rate hike is not the prime focus.

    "The prime focus of markets is that as long as the currency is behaving, the RBI won't be under huge pressure to ease aggressively," he said. "If you are being very conservative, then you could say that the RBI is a little behind the curve, but I think the RBI is more dovish than the predecessor," Wood added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #RBI Monetary Policy 2022 #RBi Monetary Policy Commitee #RBI rate hike #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 02:45 pm
