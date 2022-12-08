 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI may effect one more rate hike; repo rate may rise to 6.5% : Uday Kotak

Dec 08, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST

Yesterday, the RBI indicated that it wants inflation to be within the band first and then move towards the target of 4 per cent, Kotak said at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022.

File image of the Reserve Bank of India building in Mumbai (Image Source: Shutterstock)

A day after the RBI raised the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said the central bank may go for one more rate hike to bring inflation below its upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

"My sense is that there could be one more rate hike and that may be the time for thinking about a pivot, but we got to watch very closely the data, and maybe around 6.5 per cent as it looks today, subject to what happens to the world, subject to what happens to oil, subject to what happens to many other things," he said.

Kotak further said the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates this month will be a signal for other central banks.

"I think that is going to be a very crucial signal about what is the interest rate trajectory in the largest market and the largest pool of money in the world, which is the US," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the fifth straight increase since May.