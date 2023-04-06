 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI may continue with pause on rate hike for longer period; next move will depend on economic data: Economists

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that today's status "is a pause and not a pivot" because "MPC wanted to assess the impact of the cumulative 250 basis points hike in the policy rates since May last".

In a surprise move, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Economists seem to be divided over RBI's decision to leave interest rate unchanged, with some seeing a prolonged pause while others expecting that much will depend on economic data.

At the press conference after the policy announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that today's status "is a pause and not a pivot" because "MPC wanted to assess the impact of the cumulative 250 basis points hike in the policy rates since May last".

Deputy Governor Michael Patra chipped in to reiterate that today's pause is "valid only till 10 am on June 8, 2023, when the Governor will announce the next policy".