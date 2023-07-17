RBI may conduct two VRRR auctions of short maturity this week, say dealers

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to conduct two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions this week of three- to four-day maturity, money market dealers said.

The notified amount of the auction will range from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, they added.

Usually, the central bank conducts reverse repo auctions to remove excess liquidity from the banking system.

There is excess liquidity in the banking system to the extent of around Rs 1.95 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s money market operation data as of July 16.

"Taking a cue from the recent action of the RBI, it is expected that the apex bank will come out with two VRRR auctions with a small maturity of three-four days, and the auction amount will be lower than the previous one, i.e., Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh crore," said Arun Bansal - Head Treasury, IDBI Bank.

Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner, Rockfort Fincorp, said the RBI has been conducting continuous VRRR auctions depending on higher system liquidity. In the month of July, such auctions are being held twice a week.

Going forward this week, the surplus liquidity in the banking system could narrow after the outflow of Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments around July 20.

As per dealers, the expected outflows due to GST may vary the notified amount in the VRRR auctions.

VRRR auctions since June

The RBI has conducted 14 VRRR auctions since June, but the response it has received from banks has been muted.

According to RBI data, the central bank has conducted auctions totalling Rs 15.50 lakh crore since June. However, banks parked only Rs 6,67,473 crore in these auctions.

Dealers attribute the low response to banks wanting to maintain more funds in their hands, which will obviate their having to go for the marginal standing facility (MSF) in the aftermarket hours.

Explaining this, Bansal of IDBI Bank said if market liquidity is Rs 1 lakh crore, then banks avoid participating in VRRR auctions as banks mostly close their positions by 2:30 pm (tri-party repo or TReps closing), whereas banks park funds in standing deposit facility (SDF) at 12 midnight.

Also, banks hesitate to borrow under MSF. So, they keep more funds to avoid going to MSF, he added.

Adding to this, Rahul Bhuskute, Chief Investment Officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance said the main reason for banks' lack of active participation is the uneven distribution of liquidity. That is, liquidity is not evenly spread across all banks; only the larger banks have surplus funds.

Bhuskute said banks are likely to exercise caution, hesitating to participate actively in the VRRR auctions due to the funding squeeze it creates for smaller banks.

Movement in call money rates

The weighted average call money rates have remained below the RBI’s repo rate throughout June and so far in July, except on certain days when they shot up close to the MSF rate.

According to Bloomberg data, weighted average call money rates hit 6.65 percent on July 10 and 6.67 percent each on June 27 and June 8.

This was despite higher surplus liquidity in the banking system on that particular day. On three days, the liquidity in the banking system remained in surplus in the range of Rs 1.50 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Dealers attribute this to the uneven distribution of surplus liquidity within the banking system, which prompted some banks to raise money in the call money market at higher rates.

They further said that call money rates are unlikely to trade over repo rates due to comfortable surplus liquidity in the banking system.