Apr 21, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI makes Aadhaar key for KYC compliance at banks and financial institutions

Any change in norms, however, will be subject to a final decision by the Supreme Court on matters related to Aadhaar, the banking regulator clarified. The changes will have no immediate impact

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India has updated its master direction on KYC - Know Your Customer - norms, making Aadhaar key for the due diligence process at banks and financial institutions.

Any change in norms, however, will be subject to a final decision by the Supreme Court on matters related to Aadhaar, the banking regulator clarified. The changes will have no immediate impact.

In an updated circular, the RBI said the norms have been revised because the government had amended laws on prevention of money laundering through a gazette notification on June 2017. However, it’s not clear when the new guidelines would come into force.

The norms state that customers already having account-based relationships with a bank must submit the Aadhaar number before the date notified by the government. If they fail to do so, the account shall cease to be operational.

related news

RBI said that banks must obtain the following documents from an individual while establishing an account based relationship:

  • The Aadhaar number from an individual eligible for enrollment of Aadhaar

  • Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Form No. 60

  • Where an Aadhaar number has not been assigned, proof of enrollment for Aadhaar

  • Residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya have been exempted from this rule and other customer due diligence options have been provided.

  • For NRIs, a PAN or Form 60, one photograph and certified copy of any officially valid document of identity and address

On March 31, after the Supreme Court ruling, the government also extended the date for submission of Aadhaar details for existing bank account holders indefinitely. A date would be notified after the final judgment in the petition challenging Aadhaar being heard before the Supreme Court.

