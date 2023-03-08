 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI likely to extend IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpaliaâ€™s term by 3 years

Mar 08, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Kathpaliaâ€™s performance as a CEO is good and the RBI is likely to root for stability in IndusInd Bank, sources told CNBC TV18.

Kathpalia is a career banker with over 33 years of experience in large multinational banks such as Citibank, Bank of America, ABN AMRO and IndusInd Bank.

