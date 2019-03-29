App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

He also added that the banking system will have to grapple with the fact that their deposit growth has been lagging loan growth, which is a big worry.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO of HDFC, shared his views and his outlook on the money market, the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) crisis, the demand for housing, and the liquidity in the market.

Talking about the corporate bond market, he said, “I think things have become a lot better from a money market perspective compared to what they were three-four weeks ago. It is not as good as it used to be seven-eight months ago but clearly cost of funding has come off.”

Speaking about the NBFC crisis, Mistry said, “To my mind it all started about four-five years ago when there was so much euphoria about India that everyone wanted to start businesses, start NBFCs and in that process a lot of people did start NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) and these companies went for very aggressive growth. Growth rates of 40-50 percent were common and anyone who grew at less than 35-40 percent was considered to be a laggard. Not only was the growth very strong, a lot of these companies went for an asset-liability management (ALM) mismatch, borrowing short-term money, lending long-term money and then because there was so much of liquidity in this system right through 2014 and 2017 even though I had borrowed money at the short-term, it kept getting rolled over from time to time so it effectively became long-term money. In 2018, things changed one because Fed started tightening then came rise in oil prices and some degree of inflationary effect, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening and then last but not the least was the IL&FS crisis and then there was a complete deficit of trust. That continued for a while and many of the NBFCs and HFCs have been selling their assets to raise liquidity and they have used that liquidity to pay off their liabilities. Therefore, there has been no default in the system."

“My sense is that all the NBFCs and HFCs, which had this issue in the past have raised sufficient money now to ensure that whatever liabilities come up for maturity over the next one-two months, they will have the liquidity to be able to pay it off. I don’t expect there to be a crisis, there is still a little bit of – I won’t say nervousness – scepticism in the bond market for some of the not so well known names but by and large I think the significant trust deficit that existed in September, I would say 80-90 percent of that is over,” said Mistry.

related news

Sharing his expectations from the RBI's monetary policy next week, Mistry said, "My sense is that RBI will cut rates but as far as the banking system is concerned, the banking system will have to grapple with the fact that their deposit growth has been lagging loan growth. That is a big worry for the banking system and because the deposit growth has been lagging, they are not in a position or may not be in a position to lower their deposit rates."
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HDFC #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

No Violation of FDI Norms in Approval to Set up AirAsia India, Centre ...

Data Loss Higher Among Indian Organisations: Study

Waqf Board, Muharram Processions and Haj Quota: BJP Eyes Shia Votes to ...

SP Leader Booked for Sexist Remarks Against Actor-BJP Leader Jaya Prad ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Hyderabad Look Register F ...

Pope Mandates Reporting of Sex Abuse Claims in Vatican City

Former CM Harish Rawat 'A Lone Monkey', Says Uttarakhand BJP Leader

Bottas Determined to Hang on to Winning Feeling

How the Premier League Title Race and Top-four Battle Will be Decided

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi p ...

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.