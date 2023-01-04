Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd On January 4 informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on the recovery of loans through third-party agents.

The decision, the company said, came after the submissions made by the financial firm and its commitment to strengthening its recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements. That apart, the company also committed to tightening the process of onboarding third-party agents and strengthening the accountability framework as per its Board approved action plan, M&M Financial said in a regulatory filing.

"The RBI, vide its letter dated 4th January 2023, has informed the Company of its decision to lift the aforementioned restrictions imposed on the Company with immediate effect," the release added.

In September, the RBI had asked M&M Financial services to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements.

The company was allowed to carry out recovery or repossession activities, through its own employees.

The central bank said the action was based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the M&M Financial Services' management of its outsourcing activities.

Prior to this, a 27-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor which was forcibly being driven away by a recovery agent of a finance company in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. The loan was passed under the name of the victim’s differently-abled father. The death of an unborn child and a young lady was due to an unpaid amount of as low as Rs 120,000, media reports said. The police have registered a murder case against four men, reports added. Later on, the management said it will investigate the matter and undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies.

Moneycontrol News

