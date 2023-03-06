 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI launches "Har Payment Digital" amid Digital Payments Awareness Week 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

India has witnessed over 1,000 crore transactions every month since December 2022, said the RBI governor.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, March 6, 2023, launched the mission Har Payment Digital with the theme “Digital Payment Apnao; Auron ko Bhi Sikhao”, amid Digital Payments Awareness Week 2023 (DPAW).

"The message of “Digital Payment Apnao, Auron ko bhi Sikhao” – “Adopt digital payments and Also teach others” – under the mission Har Payment Digital – is very relevant and expected to create greater awareness and usage among the people," said Das.

India's central bank governor further noted that it is a matter of pride that payment systems in India have witnessed over 1,000 crore transactions every month since December 2022.

"This speaks volumes of the robustness of our payments ecosystem and acceptance by consumers," said the RBI governor.
A recent pan-India digital payments survey (covering 90,000 respondents) revealed that 42 percent of respondents have used digital payments.