RBI launches "Har Payment Digital" amid Digital Payments Awareness Week 2023

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, March 6, 2023, launched the mission Har Payment Digital with the theme “Digital Payment Apnao; Auron ko Bhi Sikhao”, amid Digital Payments Awareness Week 2023 (DPAW).

"The message of “Digital Payment Apnao, Auron ko bhi Sikhao” – “Adopt digital payments and Also teach others” – under the mission Har Payment Digital – is very relevant and expected to create greater awareness and usage among the people," said Das.

India's central bank governor further noted that it is a matter of pride that payment systems in India have witnessed over 1,000 crore transactions every month since December 2022.

"This speaks volumes of the robustness of our payments ecosystem and acceptance by consumers," said the RBI governor.

A recent pan-India digital payments survey (covering 90,000 respondents) revealed that 42 percent of respondents have used digital payments.

Das further pointed out that the mission “Har Payment Digital” is aimed at reinforcing the ease and convenience of digital payments and facilitate the onboarding of new consumers into the digital fold.

"Various campaigns highlighting the digital payment channels available are being planned by the banks and nonbank payment system operators," says Das.

"I appeal to all the stakeholders like industry, payment system operators, media, digital payment users, and others to teach non-users about the merits of digital payments and fulfil the mission of “Har Payment Digital” with every person in the country becoming a digital payments user," Das said in his address on March 6.