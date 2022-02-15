English
    RBI launches 'financial literacy week' for promoting digital transactions

    The RBI is observing 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18 in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India.

    As part of a nationwide campaign to promote financial literacy, the RBI on Tuesday launched an awareness programme on digital banking in a secure manner. The RBI is observing 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18 in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country.

    RBI, Delhi held an event to propagate financial education messages on the theme of "Go Digital Go Secure", the central bank said in a statement. This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. The focus is on creating awareness about convenience of digital transactions; security of digital transactions; and protection of customers, it said.

    ALSO READ: Despite rising inflation, RBI unlikely to hike rates till August: Report

    The program, presided over by RBI Regional Director Vivek Aggarwal, was attended by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Punjab National Bank MD Atul Kumar Goel and other senior bankers.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 10:10 pm

