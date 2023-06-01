RBI launches ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to return unclaimed deposits

The RBI has announced the setting up of a centralised web portal for public to search unclaimed deposits across multiple banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 1 launched a ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district within 100 days.

As of February end, the total amount of so-called unclaimed deposits, which are accounts that have not been operated for 10 years or more, transferred to the RBI by state-run banks was Rs 35,012 crore, the central bank said earlier.

The banking regulator’s ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign will complement its efforts to cut the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system and return such deposits to their rightful owners/claimants.

“In order to improve and widen the access of depositors/beneficiaries to such data, RBI has decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits based on user inputs," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in April while announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year.

The central bank has also announced the setting up of a centralised web portal for the public to search unclaimed deposits across multiple banks. The search results will be enhanced with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve the access of depositors or beneficiaries to such data, the RBI has said.

The central bank terms balances in current / savings accounts which are not operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity as “unclaimed deposits”.

The RBI, via its public awareness initiatives, has been encouraging members of the public to identify and approach the bank concerned for claiming such deposits.

These amounts are transferred by banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund maintained by the RBI. Banks display the list of unclaimed deposits on their website.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, tops the chart of unclaimed deposits worth Rs 8,086 crore followed by Punjab National Bank Rs 5,340 crore and Canara Bank Rs 4,558 crore.