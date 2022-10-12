RBI issues standard operating procedures for multi-regulator sandbox

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 12 released standard operating procedures for the multi-regulator sandbox that will facilitate the testing of innovative products and services.

Regulatory sandbox refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled or regulatory environment for which regulators may or may not pertain certain relaxations.

Financial products, and service providers whose business models, activities, and features fall within the remit of more than one financial sector regulator, shall be considered for testing under the Inter-operable Regulatory Sandbox, or IoRS, the RBI said in a press release. The application for IoRS shall be on ‘on tap basis.’

Under the detailed procedure, the RBI said that two sets of factors would be considered for deciding the dominant feature. Firstly, the type of enhancement to the existing products like loans, deposits, capital market instruments, insurance, government securities, pension products, among others, and secondly, the number of relaxations sought by the entity for undertaking the test under the IoRS. The dominant feature shall be decided with greater weightage to the number of relaxations sought, said the RBI.

The framework of the regulator under whose remit the ‘dominant feature’ of the product falls, shall govern it as ‘Principal Regulator (PR)’. The regulator under whose remit the other features apart from the dominant feature of the product fall shall be the ‘Associate Regulator (AR).’

To encourage innovations, the RBI had rolled out the regulatory sandbox framework on August 13, 2019. The sandbox allows regulators, innovators, financial services providers and customers to conduct field tests to collect evidence on benefits and risks of new financial innovations while carefully monitoring and containing risks.

The RBI, on October 12, said that in order to keep the IoRS process simple and non-disruptive, detailed scrutiny of the application shall be done by the PR based on its own framework. The PR shall coordinate with AR(s), regarding the features of the product, which falls under their remit, the regulator said.

In case the Securities and Exchange Board of India is the AR, the unregistered applicant may get into a memorandum of understanding or any other arrangement with a SEBI-registered entity to participate in IoRS, the RBI added.