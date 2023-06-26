RBI issues Master Direction on Minimum Capital Requirements for Operational Risk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 26 issued a master direction on Minimum Capital Requirements for Operational Risk, which will require a specified commercial bank to hold sufficient regulatory capital against its exposures arising from operational risk.

After these directions become effective, all existing approaches such as Basic Indicator Approach, The Standardised Approach or Alternative Standardised Approach and Advanced Measurement Approach for measuring minimum operational risk capital requirements shall be replaced by the new Standardised Approach, the RBI said.

The provisions of these Directions shall apply to all Commercial Banks, excluding local area banks, payments banks, regional rural banks, and small finance banks, RBI added.

The central bank will separately communicate the effective date of implementation of these Directions.

In the master directions, the central bank said bank need not require to undertake a parallel run with respect to Basel III Standardised Approach.

Further, it said that if a bank has six years of high-quality loss data, it shall make use of such six years of data for ILM calculation provided such loss data meets the criteria delineated.

“In the following year (7th year), the bank shall make use of seven years of high-quality loss data and would do so for the subsequent three years i.e., up to ten years (subject to meeting the abovementioned criteria) for ILM calculation,” RBI said in a directions.

On disclosure requirements on operational risks front, the central bank said banks shall describe their policies, frameworks and guidelines for the management of operational risk, structure and organisation of their operational risk management and control function.

Also, they have to describe their operational risk measurement system (i.e. the systems and data used to measure operational risk in order to estimate the operational risk capital charge), the scope and main context of their reporting framework on operational risk to executive management and to the Board of Directors, and risk mitigation and risk transfer used in the management of operational risk.