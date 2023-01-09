RBI issues list of six raters to assess banks' Basel-III capital regulations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 9 issued the list of six credit rating agencies that banks can use for the purpose of risk weighting banks' claims for capital adequacy purposes.

The six credit rating agencies are Acuite Ratings & Research Limited, Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE), CRISIL Ratings Limited, ICRA Limited, India Ratings and Research Private Limited (India Ratings)\ and INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd, the RBI said in a notification.

Banks have to get ratings from these agencies to comply with Basel-III capital regulations, the RBI said.

The RBI said no fresh ratings/evaluations shall be obtained from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited.

In October last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited as a Credit Rating Agency (CRA) and directed it to wind down its operations within a period of six months.

Further, the RBI advised regulated entities not to take any \fresh ratings from Brickwork. Rating agencies are companies that engage in the activity of issuing ratings on the instruments issued by various companies. These ratings are used by investors to form informed opinion about these organisations.