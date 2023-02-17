 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI issues draft norms for lending of government securities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

The RBI seeks feedback from banks, market participants, and other stakeholders by March 17, 2022.

The RBI said government securities lending transactions can be undertaken for a minimum period of one day and a maximum period of 90 days.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 17 issued draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities.

The move is aimed at improving liquidity and price discovery in the market.

In the February monetary policy, the RBI first announced the borrowing and lending of government securities.

“Comments on the Draft Directions are invited from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023,” the central bank said in a release.