RBI issues draft norms for lending of government securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 17 issued draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities.

The move is aimed at improving liquidity and price discovery in the market.

In the February monetary policy, the RBI first announced the borrowing and lending of government securities.

“Comments on the Draft Directions are invited from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023,” the central bank said in a release.

Moneycontrol News