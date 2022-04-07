English
    RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal cap on Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank

    The bank has been allowed to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India imposed withdrawl restrictions on Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 7 imposed restrictions on Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita, Bangalore.

    Restrictions include granting or renewing any loans and advances or take deposits without approval from the RBI.

    Also, the central bank imposed withdrawal restrictions on the bank.

    “A sum not exceeding Rs 5,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to the conditions stated,” the RBI said in a statement.

    The restrictions will remain in force for six months.

    The bank has been allowed to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

    The RBI further stated that it might eventually modify the restrictions as per the circumstances.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #RBI #Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 08:24 pm
