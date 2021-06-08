MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes Rs two-lakh fine on Dhrangadhra People’s Co-op Bank for non-compliance with directions

The Gujarat-based bank was fined after an inspection report revealed non-compliance with RBI directions

June 08, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
RBI | PC-Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs two lakh on The Dhrangadhra People’s Co-operative Bank based in Surendranagar, Gujarat, for non-compliance with the central bank’s directions.

The co-operative bank failed to comply with directions on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’ and ‘Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014’, the RBI said in a release on its website.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) and section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI,” it added.

The regulatory action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank added.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by the RBI with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2018 and the report filed thereafter revealed non-compliance with the directions issued by the RBI. The regulator issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why it should not be penalised for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions.

“After considering the bank’s reply to the Notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the RBI said.
TAGS: #cooperative banks #RBI
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:07 pm

Take a Quick Survey