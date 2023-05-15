RBI imposes monetary penalty on Mizoram Rural Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank for rule violations

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on May 15 that it has imposed a monetary penalty on Mizoram Rural Bank and Tripura Gramin Bank for violations of rules.

The central bank imposed Rs 5 lakh penalty on Mizoram Rural Bank and Rs 2 lakh penalty on Tripura Gramin Bank release said.

According to the release, the penalty was levied on both banks as it failed to categorize certain loan accounts as non-performing in line with the Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms.

Upon issuing a notice to the bank regarding the matter, the bank was asked to provide a justifiable reason as to why a penalty should not be imposed for its non-compliance with the directions.

After reviewing the bank's response to the notice, as well as any additional and oral submissions made during the Personal Hearing, the RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with its directions was valid and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty, as stated in the release.