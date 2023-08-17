RBI imposes Rs 3 lakh penalty on Ordnance Equipment Factory Prarambhik Sahkari Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 17 said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Ordnance Equipment Factory Prarambhik Sahkari Bank for violating rules.

The interest rate offered on deposits by the Kanpur-based bank was higher than that of the State Bank of India, which was in violation of the directions issued under the Supervisory Action Framework, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI issued a notice to the bank asking why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the directions.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during a personal hearing, the RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with directions was substantiated and warranted a monetary penalty.

The central bank has stepped up the scrutiny of co-operative banks, which are preferred by small depositors, following the collapse of such banks due to wrong-doings.