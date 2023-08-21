RBI imposes Rs 3 lakh penalty on Devika Urban Co-operative Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 21 said it has imposed Rs 3 lakh monetary penalty on Devika Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violations.

The bank had renewed the cash-credit facility granted to a sole proprietorship concern whose proprietor was the wife of the director’s brother, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI asked the bank why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the directions.

After considering the bank’s reply, the RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the banking regulator's directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the release said.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, release said.

On June 9, Moneycontrol reported ,citing experts that the RBI may increase scrutiny of cooperative banks and introduce additional measures to better regulate them.