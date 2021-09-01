RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Axis Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 1 September imposed a monetary penalty of Rupees twenty five lakh on Axis Bank for violation of rules, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The regulator cited contravention of/non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI contained in the Reserve Bank of India – (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Direction, 2016.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)