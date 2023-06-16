RBI imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on Manappuram Finance for rule violations

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance for rule violation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 16 said that it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Manappuram Finance for rule violations.

The penalty was imposed as the company failed to classify certain gold loan accounts with overdue of more than 90 days as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), RBI said in a release.

Further, the company did not ensure maintenance of the mandated Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio in certain gold loan accounts during FY 2020-21, the RBI said.

The central bank had issued a notice to the company asking it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the RBI directions, as stated therein.

After considering the company’s reply, examination of additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, it said in a release.