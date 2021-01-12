MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes Rs 2 crore monetary penalty on Deutsche Bank for lack of compliance

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance , the RBI said in a release.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Deutsche Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs two crore on Deutsche Bank AG for non-compliance with certain provisions.

The RBI didn’t elaborate the nature of compliance violations by the bank.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI said.

The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, and the Risk Assessment Report pertaining thereto revealed, inter-alia, non-compliance with above-mentioned directions issued by RBI,” the RBI said.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the directions, the RBI said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing, and examination of additional submissions, RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the regulator said.
first published: Jan 12, 2021 08:32 pm

