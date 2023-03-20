RBI imposes Rs 2.27 crore monetary penalty on RBL Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank for violation of some rules.

The central bank said RBL Bank has not complied with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on ‘Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018’, ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’, ‘Credit Card Operations of Banks’, ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks’ and ‘Recovery Agents engaged by Banks’.

The examination of the central bank revealed that the bank failed to communicate the decision of its Internal Ombudsman properly, in certain cases (FY 2020-21) and to ensure that the recovery agents engaged by it as a part of its debt collection effort did not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind (FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22).

Moneycontrol News