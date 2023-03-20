RBI imposes Rs 2.27 crore monetary penalty on RBL Bank for rule violations

live bse live

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.27 crore on RBL Bank for violation of some rules.

The central bank said RBL Bank has not complied with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on ‘Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018’, ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’, ‘Credit Card Operations of Banks’, ‘Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks’ and ‘Recovery Agents engaged by Banks’.

The examination of the central bank revealed that the bank failed to communicate the decision of its Internal Ombudsman properly, in certain cases (FY 2020-21) and to ensure that the recovery agents engaged by it as a part of its debt collection effort did not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind (FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22).

Further, it said that the bank also failed to ensure the direct or indirect recovery agents by the bank had completed training course for Direct Recovery Agents and obtained a certificate from Indian Institute of Banking & Finance before being onboarded (FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22), and pre-employment police verification was carried out for recovery agents engaged by it (FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22).

The bank also failed to inform borrowers the details of the recovery agency, at the time of forwarding their cases to the recovery agency (FY 2020-21).

The central bank has issued notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI, as stated therein.

Apart from this, the RBI also imposed monetary penalty on Lokmangal Co-operative Bank, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Smriti Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, and Raigad Sahakari bank.

It imposed Rs 4 lakh penalty on Smriti Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Rs 3 lakh on Lokmangal Co-operative Bank, Rs 1 lakh on Raigad Sahakari bank, and Rs 50,000 on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit.