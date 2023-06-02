RBI imposes Rs 2.20 cr penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for rule violations

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 2 said it has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 2.20 crore on Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for rule violations.

The penalty on IOB has been imposed as bank failed to make minimum mandatory transfer of a sum equivalent to 25 percent of its disclosed profit for the year 2020-21 to its reserve fund and there was significant divergence between the non-performing assets (NPAs) as reported by it and as assessed by the inspection, the release said.

Further, the bank offered interest on deposits of non-individual constituents at rates applicable to senior / super senior citizens, in certain instances, and it failed to implement control measures for ATMs relating to end-to- end encryption of communication between the ATM terminal/PC and the ATM Switch, within the timelines prescribed, according to the release.

The RBI in this regard sent two notices to the bank, advising the lender to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed.

After considering the bank’s replies to the notices, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforementioned charges of contravention/ non-compliance were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, the release said.