App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI imposes Rs 10L fine on Equitas SFB for selling products without approval

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, on March 1, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 1 million on Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited for non-compliance with one of the licensing conditions stipulated by RBI, the apex bank said in a notification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank has imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) as the company was selling mutual fund, pension and insurance products without taking approval from the regulator.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, on March 1, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 1 million on Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited for non-compliance with one of the licensing conditions stipulated by RBI, the apex bank said in a notification.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.

The RBI said Equitas had undertaken the activities of rolling out mutual fund units, pension products, insurance products and portfolio management services without obtaining its prior approval.

related news

Based on the information received and other relevant documents, a notice, dated January 18, 2018, was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the licensing conditions stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India at the time of issuing banking license to the bank, it said further.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with one of the licensing conditions stipulated by RBI was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, RBI gave as a background information about levy of this penalty on the bank.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) had started its banking operations from Chennai in September 2016.

The RBI had issued licenses to ten entities in September 2015 to provide basic banking services like accepting deposits and lending to unserved and underserved, including small business units, small and marginal farmers, micro and small industries and unorganised sector entities.

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC